Aug. 23, 2022 / 1:58 PM

Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Twice released a preview of "Talk That Talk," the new single from their EP "Between 1&amp;2." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/914a09f347d5f9eb23061a4907c747a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Talk That Talk" on Tuesday.

The "Talk That Talk" teaser features digital-themed scenes. The members of Twice are seen pressing "Start" on an arcade game and entering a code into a computer.

"Talk That Talk" appears on Twice's forthcoming EP, Between 1&2. The mini album also features the songs "Queen of Hearts," "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

Twice shared an opening trailer for the EP earlier this month that shows the members play secret agents.

The group will release Between 1&2 on Friday.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

