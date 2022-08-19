Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Seventeen performed "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The K-pop group performed its song "Hot" during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night show. Advertisement

Seventeen sang and danced in front of a fiery background. The group wore coordinating red and black outfits.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! official Twitter account shared a video of Seventeen teaching some of the "Hot" choreography to Jimmy Kimmel's onscreen sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

"Hot" is the title track from Seventeen's fourth full album, Face the Sun, released in May. The album also features the English-language single "Darling."

Seventeen most recently released Sector 17, a repackaged version of Face the Sun, and a music video for "_World" in July. The group later shared a special video featuring a performance of "_World" with a live band.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Dino was unable to join Seventeen for its Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance due to testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members," Pledis said Wednesday on Twitter.