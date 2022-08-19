Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

1/4

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV said Friday that the rock band will receive the Global Icon Award at the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Advertisement

The Global Icon Award celebrates an artist or band whose career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.

Previous recipients include Janet Jackson, U2, Green Day, Eminem and the Foo Fighters.

Introducing your 2022 #VMA Global Icon Award Recipients... @ChiliPeppers!!! AND they're performing on the #VMA stage for the first time in TWO DECADES! Don't miss it - Sunday, August 28 at 8p on @MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/hai2K63u6n— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 19, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers will also perform at the VMAs for the first time in over 20 years. The group last performed at the 2000 ceremony, where they took to the stage with their hit single "Californication."

This year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are nominated in the Best Rock Category for their song "Black Summer."

Red Hot Chili Peppers released the album Unlimited World in April. The group shared a single and music video for "Tippa My Tongue," a song from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, on Friday.

Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshemello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each.