Aug. 19, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Panic! at the Disco released the album "Viva Las Vengeance" and a music video for the song "Sad Clown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b870de6b1895e1a6dfbe6ac1bf598e9d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco is back with new music.

The pop rock artist, now a solo project of singer and musician Brendon Urie, released the album Viva Las Vengeance and a music video for the song "Sad Clown" on Friday.

The "Sad Clown" video shows Urie play the character The Duke, a noble who leads a dance party.

"The Duke is making his grand entrance in the video for Sad Clown and says it's time to dance," Urie said in an official description.

Viva Las Vengeance also features the singles "Viva Las Vengeance," "Middle of a Breakup," "Local God" and "Don't Let the Light Go Out," as well as the songs "Star Spangled Banger," "God Killed Rock and Roll," "Say It Louder," "Sugar Soaker," "Something About Maggie," "All by Yourself" and "Do It to Death."

Urie recorded Viva Las Vengeance live to tape in Los Angeles with his production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

The singer said the album is "a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."

Viva Las Vengeance marks Panic! at the Disco's first album since Pray for the Wicked, released in 2018. Panic! at the Disco originated as a five-person group in 2004.

Panic! at the Disco will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

