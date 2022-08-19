Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video

1/4

Offset (L), pictured with Cardi B, released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Offset is back with new music. The 30-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "5 4 3 2 1" on Friday. Advertisement

The "5 4 3 2 1" video shows Offset visit an amusement park.

"5 4 3 2 1" is Offset's first solo music since his debut solo album, Father of 4, released in February 2019.

The rapper is a member of the hip hop trio Migos, which also consists of Offset's cousin Quavo and Quavo's nephew Takeoff. The group released its fourth album, Culture III, in June 2021.

The release of "5 4 3 2 1" follows rumors that Migos may be headed for a split. Quavo and Takeoff released songs, including "Hotel Lobby" and "Unc and Phew," as a duo earlier this year.