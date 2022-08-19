Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 19, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video

By Annie Martin
1/4
Offset (L), pictured with Cardi B, released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ffd8ab3637899b4dd99dadff125740f9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Offset (L), pictured with Cardi B, released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Offset is back with new music.

The 30-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "5 4 3 2 1" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "5 4 3 2 1" video shows Offset visit an amusement park.

"5 4 3 2 1" is Offset's first solo music since his debut solo album, Father of 4, released in February 2019.

The rapper is a member of the hip hop trio Migos, which also consists of Offset's cousin Quavo and Quavo's nephew Takeoff. The group released its fourth album, Culture III, in June 2021.

The release of "5 4 3 2 1" follows rumors that Migos may be headed for a split. Quavo and Takeoff released songs, including "Hotel Lobby" and "Unc and Phew," as a duo earlier this year.

Read More

Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show' Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 1 hour ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato performed "29," a single from her new album, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the album's release.
Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 2 hours ago
Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen performed "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will make its comeback with the album "2 Baddies" in September.
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the MTV Music Video Awards, with Minaj and Harlow to also perform.
Nicki Minaj releases 'Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)' with new verse
Music // 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj releases 'Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)' with new verse
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj released a new version of her single "Super Freaky Girl" featuring her Roman alter ego.
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to air, stream on Paramount platforms
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to air, stream on Paramount platforms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced plans to broadcast and stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert across all of its platforms.
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Gasoline."
Demi Lovato talks new album and 30th birthday on 'Fallon'
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato talks new album and 30th birthday on 'Fallon'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about their 30th birthday and going back on the road to promote their latest album.
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a preview of their video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement