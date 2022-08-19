Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'

1/6

Demi Lovato performed "29," a single from her new album, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the album's release. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 29-year-old singer and actress performed her song "29" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

"29" reportedly references Lovato's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, and their 12-year age gap. Valderrama was 29 when he and Lovato started dating.

"Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine," Lovato sings.

In a tweet Wednesday, Lovato described "29" as "a record about the wisdom that comes with age."

"29" appears on Lovato's new album, Holy Fvck, released Friday. The album also features the singles "Skin of My Teeth" and "Substance."

Lovato performed "Substance," "Cool for the Summer" and "29" during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

In a statement Friday, Lovato said her new album "gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find joy I'd been missing when making music."

"It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time," the singer said.

"I don't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years -- but what I do now is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too," she added.