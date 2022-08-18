Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to air, stream on Paramount platforms

1/3

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced plans to broadcast and stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert across all of its platforms. The event will be filmed Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. Advertisement

Hawkins' family and former band, Foo Fighters, are participating in the show, which will be directed by Joel Gallen.

"Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins' enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount's portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement Wednesday.

"From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint."

The lineup of performers includes Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Wolfgang Van Halen and Brian May.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are also expected to take the stage at the event.

A second concert is slated to take place Sept. 27 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins, 50, died of a drug overdose in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia in March while the drummer and his band were in South America to perform.