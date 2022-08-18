Trending
Aug. 18, 2022 / 1:41 PM

NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
NCT 127 will make its comeback with the album "2 Baddies" in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 will make its comeback in September.

The K-pop group announced its fourth full-length Korean album, 2 Baddies, on Thursday.

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy band NCT. 2 Baddies will feature NCT members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

The 2 Baddies cover art shows the members of NCT 127 posing around a blue sports car.

NCT 127 also shared a teaser titled "Gear Up" that shows the members wearing glow-in-the-dark outfits in a room illuminated with blue lights.

2 Baddies will mark NCT 127's first full-length album since Sticker, released in September 2021.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV. NCT released Universe, its third full-length album as a full group, in December.

