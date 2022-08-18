Nicki Minaj releases 'Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)' with new verse

1/5

Nicki Minaj released a new version of her single "Super Freaky Girl" featuring her Roman alter ego. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is back with new music. The 39-year-old singer and rapper released the song "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" on Thursday. Advertisement

"Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" is a new version of Minaj's single "Super Freaky Girl," released last week.

The remix features Minaj's alter ego, Roman, and a new verse that reflects on Minaj's 15-year career.

Roman is back. @NICKIMINAJ just dropped the #RomanRemix to Super Freaky Girl with an extra verse https://t.co/5sq9Sto6F6 pic.twitter.com/KUYMgAJtI9— Spotify (@Spotify) August 18, 2022

The original "Super Freaky Girl" is inspired by Rick James' 1981 single "Super Freak." The song made Spotify history, earning Minaj the biggest debut for a solo female rap song in the streaming service's history.

Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. She will also perform at the ceremony.