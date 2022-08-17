SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Key is sharing more details about his new album.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a track list for his forthcoming solo album, Gasoline, on Wednesday.

Gasoline features 11 tracks: "Gasoline," "Bound," "Villain," "Burn," "Guilty Pleasure," "G.O.A.T.," "I Can't Sleep," "Ain't Gonna Dance," "Another Life," "Delight" and "Proud."

Key released a mood sampler for Gasoline on Tuesday that shows him play a Victor Frankenstein-like mad scientist.

Another mood sampler shows Key investigate a haunted house.

Key will release Gasoline on Aug. 30. The album is his second full-length solo album after Face, released in November 2018.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Minho and Taemin. The group released its seventh Korean album, Don't Call Me, in February 2021, and the repackaged album Atlantis that April.