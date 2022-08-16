Lizzo is a bride in music video for '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has released a music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."
The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, depicts Lizzo as the bride at a wedding. She ends up getting cold feet at the alter and makes a road trip getaway, where she encounters mysterious figures along the way, including model Tyson Beckford.
"2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" is a single off of Lizzo's most recent studio album, Special, which was released in July to critical acclaim. The compilation is the singer's fourth studio album, and her first since April 2019 with Cuz I Love You.
Special peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, and remains the highest-charting album by a female artist in 2022.
Her most well-known song off Special, "About Damn Time" has become a global success, becoming the singer's second No. 1 on the pop charts, the fourth time she has had a Top 10 hit.
Special will soon be promoted by the artist through an upcoming North American tour, also titled Special, beginning in September.