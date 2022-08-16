Lizzo is a bride in music video for '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'

1/5

Grammy Award-winner Lizzo has dropped a new video for her single "2 Be Loved," off of her new album "Special." FIle Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has released a music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, depicts Lizzo as the bride at a wedding. She ends up getting cold feet at the alter and makes a road trip getaway, where she encounters mysterious figures along the way, including model Tyson Beckford. Advertisement "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" is a single off of Lizzo's most recent studio album, Special, which was released in July to critical acclaim. The compilation is the singer's fourth studio album, and her first since April 2019 with Cuz I Love You. Special peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, and remains the highest-charting album by a female artist in 2022. Her most well-known song off Special, "About Damn Time" has become a global success, becoming the singer's second No. 1 on the pop charts, the fourth time she has had a Top 10 hit. Special will soon be promoted by the artist through an upcoming North American tour, also titled Special, beginning in September. Advertisement

The "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) video was released the same day it was announced that the singer would also be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, where she is also nominated for four prizes.

This includes nom for "Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year," with the winners being announced during the live ceremony on Aug. 28.

Lizzo previously talked about her inspirations for Special last month during a performance on Today, and said that "it takes 10 years to become an overnight success."

"I've been doing this since I was nine-years-old, I've been writing songs since I was 12 ... so I've been through it all," Lizzo said.

"I think I needed to discover my self-love, because the music that is connecting to people is about self-love," she added.

In recent months, the singer has made appearances throughout the entertainment world, popping up at venues like the 2022 Met Gala in New York City and even embarking with The Late Late Show host James Corden for an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Special is available for purchase in all formats and on digital on Lizzo's website.