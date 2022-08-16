Sabrina Carpenter to launch 'Emails I Can't Send' tour in September

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022.
The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday.
Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.
Emails I Can't Send shares a name with Carpenter's fifth studio album, released in July. The album features the singles "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," "Vicious" and "Because I Liked a Boy."
Carpenter is also known for the single "Skin." As an actress, she played Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.
Here's the full list of dates for the Emails I Can't Send tour:
Sept. 28 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
Sept. 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at Center Stage Theatre
Oct. 1 - Baltimore, Md., at Rams Head Live
Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 3 - Boston, Mass., at Big Night Live
Oct. 6 - New York, N.Y., at Webster Hall
Oct. 7 - Washington, D.C., at Lincoln Center
Oct. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues
Oct. 12 - Tempe, Ariz., at The Marquee Theater
Oct. 13 - San Diego, Calif., at Observatory North Park
Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern
Oct. 16 - San Francisco, Calif., at Regency Ballroom