Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 15, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards
Blackpink will perform "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink," at the MTV VMAs. Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said Monday that the K-pop group will perform "Pink Venom" at the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Advertisement

The Video Music Awards will mark Blackpink's first time at the VMAs and their U.S. awards show debut.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming second studio album, Born Pink. The group will release the song and its music video Aug. 19.

Blackpink shared individual teasers for "Pink Venom" last week and a group concept teaser Sunday.

Blackpink will release Born Pink on Sept. 16. The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé.

Advertisement

MTV also added Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to its VMAs lineup. The artists join previously announced performers Nicki Minaj, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.

Read More

Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Music icon Beyonce's "Renaissance" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Music // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine."
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 5 days ago
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Forever 1" music video.
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 5 days ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Music // 5 days ago
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album.
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 1 week ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement