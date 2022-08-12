Watch Live
House debates Inflation Reduction Act before voting on the Democratic-led suite of climate, fiscal actions
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 12, 2022 / 9:09 AM

Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the creative process behind her new album, Traumazine.

The rapper went on the late-night program on Thursday during a special episode in which she acted as co-host alongside Fallon.

Advertisement

She explained that it was difficult to narrow down the song choices for the album, which was released today.

"I literally...this is the longest time I've ever taken to record an album," Megan Thee Stallion said. "I had at least 50 songs recorded for this, and we only chose 18."

She added that it was hard to cut so many songs, explaining, "As an artist sometimes, your label can kind of try to control you and tell you what to do, and they kind of pick your songs for you."

"I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I liked and that meant something to me, so out of however many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me," Megan Thee Stallion said.

She added that she could "put out all 50 of those songs and they still mean something to me."

Advertisement

Fallon then asked if the other songs would ever be heard, to which Megan Thee Stallion said that she would "release mixtapes and things like that, just to keep my hotties on their toes."

Her second studio album to date, Traumazine has been described by the rapper as her "most personal" and "honest album."

"Writing this album, I treated it more like writing in my diary then actually trying to, like, put together a song," she said. "I just want to talk about how I really feel and get more personal...this time around I wanted to, like, let everybody in my head and [let people] form their own opinion based off my story. I wanted to take control of my own narrative."

Beyond promoting her album, Megan Thee Stallion also participated in a number of other skits with the Tonight Show host, including helping to perform the opening monologue.

The pair also wrote out "thank you notes" in another one of Fallon's most popular sketches, in which she thanked the Earth for taking her song "Hot Girl Summer" too literally.

Advertisement

The late-night appearance comes at a peak moment for Megan Thee Stallion's career, in which she has also ventured into acting.

Her recent performance in the Starz series P-Valley alongside J. Alphonse Nicholson garnered critical acclaim.

Read More

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley' Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 20 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 20 hours ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Forever 1" music video.
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 1 day ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Music // 2 days ago
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album.
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Music // 3 days ago
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train.
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August.
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Music // 4 days ago
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement