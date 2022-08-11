Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 11, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 28-year-old country music singer will perform at the ceremony Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Advertisement

The performance will mark Brown's debut at the MTV VMAs. In addition, the singer will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.

Brown was the only country music artist to be nominated at the 2021 MTV VMAs. His music video for "Worldwide Beautiful" was nominated in the Video for Good category.

Brown will perform "Grand," the third single to debut from his forthcoming third studio album, Different Man. Brown released a single and music video for the song in July.

Different Man also features the singles "One Mississippi" and "Like I Love Country Music." Brown will release the album Sept. 9.

Advertisement

The MTV VMAs will air Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles both have six nominations.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will also perform.

Read More

Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon' Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia to headline Global Citizen Festival What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 18 minutes ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Forever 1" music video.
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 1 day ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Music // 1 day ago
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album.
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Music // 3 days ago
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train.
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August.
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Music // 3 days ago
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement