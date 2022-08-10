Trending
Aug. 10, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview

By Justin Klawans
Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman for the band Mumford & Sons, said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.

In the interview, published Wednesday in GQ Magazine, Mumford talks about his new song "Cannibal," and how its lyrics describe the abuse he faced.

"Like lots of people -- and I'm learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people -- I was sexually abused as a child," Mumford said. "Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people's assumption."

The singer said that the abuse occurred when he was 6 years old, adding, "I hadn't told anyone about it for 30 years."

This included not telling his mother, Mumford said, who only found out about her son's abuse when she first listened to "Cannibal."

"'Can I ask what that song's about?'" he remembered his mother asking. "I was like, 'Yeah, it's about the abuse thing.' She was like, 'What are you talking about?'"

"Once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it's objectively hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a song, of all things," Mumford added.

The singer also said that the abuse later led to problems in his adult life.

"That thing that happened when I was 6, that was the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age," he said. "For some reason, and I can't really understand why, I didn't become a perpetrator of sexual abuse -- although I've done my fair share of [expletive] behavior."

Mumford said that the abuse "set my brain up in a way to deal with stuff later on in life in an imbalanced way," and added that he had spent the last three years "trying to look at that and correct some balance."

Mumford's revelations come just a few weeks after the singer announced an upcoming tour, which he will embark on in September to try and kick-start his solo career.

The tour will begin Sept. 19 in Boulder, Colo., and take Mumford across the United States and Canada.

He will then travel to Europe to play a series of concerts in Britain.

His debut solo album, (Self-Titled), is set to be released on Sept. 16, just days before his tour begins.

The 35-year-old singer, who is married to actress Carey Mulligan formed Mumford & Sons in London in 2007.

The band would soon grow in popularity both in Britain and the United States, and go on to release four studio albums.

Mumford and Sons have also been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning twice.

