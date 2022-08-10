Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set.

Girls' Generation are seen in hair and makeup before singing and dancing on the video's set.

The group released the "Forever 1" video last week. The video shows the members on a cruise ship-themed set and also taking to the air in a plane.

"Forever 1" is the title track from Girls' Generation's album of the same name, also released Friday. The album celebrates the 15th anniversary of the group's debut and is their first since Holiday Night in 2017.

Forever 1 also features the songs "Lucky Like That," "Seventeen," "Villain," "You Better Run," "Closer," "Mood Lamp," "Summer Night," "Freedom" and "Paper Plane."

Girls' Generation consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group made its debut in August 2007.