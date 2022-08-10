Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 10, 2022 / 2:22 PM

Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette

By Annie Martin

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set.

Advertisement

Girls' Generation are seen in hair and makeup before singing and dancing on the video's set.

The group released the "Forever 1" video last week. The video shows the members on a cruise ship-themed set and also taking to the air in a plane.

"Forever 1" is the title track from Girls' Generation's album of the same name, also released Friday. The album celebrates the 15th anniversary of the group's debut and is their first since Holiday Night in 2017.

Forever 1 also features the songs "Lucky Like That," "Seventeen," "Villain," "You Better Run," "Closer," "Mood Lamp," "Summer Night," "Freedom" and "Paper Plane."

Girls' Generation consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group made its debut in August 2007.

Read More

Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 1 hour ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Music // 6 hours ago
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album.
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Music // 2 days ago
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train.
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August.
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Music // 2 days ago
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Music // 5 days ago
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three of Paul McCartney's iconic solo albums are now available to own as a single box set.
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Music // 5 days ago
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music star Vince Gill will be honored with an upcoming special featuring a number of other country superstars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement