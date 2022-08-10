Breaking News
Key inflation gauge shows no change in consumer prices from June to July, soundly beating expectations
Music
Aug. 10, 2022 / 9:07 AM

Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years

By Justin Klawans
Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hip-hop superstar Beyoncé has topped the charts with her new single "Break My Soul," her first peak on the charts as a solo artist in 14 years.

"Break My Soul" made its way to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

The lead single from her new album Renaissance first hit the charts upon its release in June, and has been steadily climbing toward the No. 1 spot.

The single led the charts the same week the Renaissance album itself led Billboard's Top 200 albums. The album, Beyoncé's first solo project in six years, was released at the end of July.

The singer last saw the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008 with her smash-hit number "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," which would remain at the top of the charts for four straight weeks.

She also had four other No. 1 singles top the charts from 2003 to 2008.

Despite limited solo success since then, Beyoncé has topped the charts on a number of collaborative efforts with other artists.

This includes the "Savage" remix with Megan Thee Stallion that topped in 2020, along with her joint duet with Ed Sheeran to produce a new version of Sheeran's song "Perfect."

Beyoncé's return to the top of the charts echoes her album successes in the early to mid-2000s.

Her chart-topping prowess began in 2003 with her debut studio album Dangerously in Love, and would follow up with No. 1 albums in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Renaissance has since become the superstar's seventh studio album to hit No. 1 on the charts. Among singles, Billboard currently lists all 16 songs off the album within the Hot 100.

"This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," Beyoncé said of Renaissance. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative."

Beyond her solo efforts, Renaissance features yet another collaboration -- a remix to "Break My Soul" that Beyoncé sang with Madonna.

"Break My Soul" has received critical acclaim, with admiration from fans such as former President Barack Obama.

Her solo successes have made Beyoncé one of the best-selling solo artists in music history, and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recognized her as the top artist of the 2000s.

