Aug. 9, 2022 / 2:22 PM

Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video

By Annie Martin

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Kino is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Pentagon, released a single and music video for the solo song "Pose" on Tuesday.

The "Pose" video shows Kino perform a choreographed dance routine with backup dancers in a warehouse.

Pentagon also shared a video for the "Pose" challenge, a dance challenge for fans.

"Pose" is Kino's third solo single after "Poison ( )" with Unordinary Sunday and "Sunflower" with Unordinary Sunday and Yumin.

Pentagon also consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.

