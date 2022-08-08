Trending
Aug. 8, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'

By Annie Martin
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel says her tour bus recently caught fire.

The 48-year-old singer said in a video on TikTok and Instagram that she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the AM Gold tour with Train.

Jewel gave an update while showing the damage done to her bus from the electrical fire.

"We had a full bus fire," she said. "Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day. The fire department came, everybody is safe."

Jewel said the hotel's front desk staff alerted the bus driver, who managed to save a vintage guitar and amp from the bus.

"Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!" she added. "All's well that ends well, but how 'bout this [expletive]."

Jewel and Train kicked off the AM Gold tour in Mansfield, Mass., in June and concluded the tour Saturday in Denver, Colo.

Jewel released her 13th studio album, Freewheelin' Woman, in April. The album, her first in seven years, features the singles "No More Tears," "Grateful," "Dancing Slow" and "Long Way 'Round."

