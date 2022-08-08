Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident

1/4

Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is "making progress" in her recovery following her bike accident in July. The singer's rep gave a health update Sunday to Billboard after Grant, 61, was hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes. Advertisement

"She is making progress every day," the rep said. "As [her husband] Vince [Gill] has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover."

"When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance," the rep added. "Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic."

Grant's rep also shared the update with Entertainment Tonight.

Grant was hospitalized July 27 after injuring herself during a bike outing with a friend at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn. The singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Grant was released from the hospital last week and postponed her August concerts to April and June 2023.

Advertisement

Gill addressed Grant's accident during his residency show Saturday at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He and Corinna, his 21-year-old daughter with Grant, performed "When My Amy Prays" in Grant's honor.

"We're gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy," Gill said. "We haven't been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinkin' a lot about her. I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her."