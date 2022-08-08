Advertisement
Music
Aug. 8, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident

By Annie Martin
1/4
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is "making progress" in her recovery following her bike accident in July.

The singer's rep gave a health update Sunday to Billboard after Grant, 61, was hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes.

Advertisement

"She is making progress every day," the rep said. "As [her husband] Vince [Gill] has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover."

"When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance," the rep added. "Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic."

Grant's rep also shared the update with Entertainment Tonight.

Grant was hospitalized July 27 after injuring herself during a bike outing with a friend at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn. The singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Grant was released from the hospital last week and postponed her August concerts to April and June 2023.

Advertisement

Gill addressed Grant's accident during his residency show Saturday at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He and Corinna, his 21-year-old daughter with Grant, performed "When My Amy Prays" in Grant's honor.

"We're gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy," Gill said. "We haven't been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinkin' a lot about her. I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her."

Read More

Amy Grant out of hospital following bicycle mishap Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Music // 2 days ago
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three of Paul McCartney's iconic solo albums are now available to own as a single box set.
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Music // 2 days ago
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music star Vince Gill will be honored with an upcoming special featuring a number of other country superstars.
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 2 days ago
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- John Legend released "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, a song from his forthcoming album "Legend."
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation returned with the album "Forever 1" and a music video for their song of the same name.
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Music // 2 days ago
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Killers released "Boy," their first single since the album "Pressure Machine."
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco, K-pop group BTS and Snoop Dogg released a single and music video for the new song "Bad Decisions."
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Music // 3 days ago
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake has rescheduled his upcoming Young Money reunion concert after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Music // 3 days ago
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- British singer Yungblud has released a new single that will be used as the official anthem for the upcoming college football season on ESPN.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement