Music
Aug. 5, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video

By Annie Martin
Girls' Generation, pictured with Katy Perry (R), returned with the album "Forever 1" and a music video for their song of the same name. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is back with new music.

On Friday, the K-pop stars released the album Forever 1 and a music video for their song of the same name.

The "Forever 1" video shows the members of Girls' Generation sing and dance on a cruise ship-themed set. The group also takes to the air in a plane.

Forever 1 is an album celebrating the 15th anniversary of Girls' Generation's debut. The album is the group's first since Holiday Night, released in August 2017.

Forever 1 also features the singles "Lucky Like That," "Seventeen," "Villain," "You Better Run," "Closer," "Mood Lamp," "Summer Night," "Freedom" and "Paper Plane."

Girls' Generation said at a press conference Friday that the future of the group is still undecided.

"We didn't have enough time to think about our past and future because we have just gotten together after five years of individual activities and the present is the most important," Taeyeon said. "So please watch us through our activities for this album. We will decide on the future path based on what we felt and learned through them."

Girls' Generation consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group made its debut in August 2007.

