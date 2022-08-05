Trending
Aug. 5, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled

By Justin Klawans
Drake has announced a rescheduled date for his Young Money reunion concert, after postponing the show following a positive COVID-19 test. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday.

"Negative test...positive outcome...this was the only date available until the fall," Drake said on the post Thursday. "SEE YOU SATURDAY."

Drake had announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and would be looking to move the concert away from its Aug. 1 planned date.

"I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID)," he had said on social media.

With the concert now set to go ahead, Drake will be joined during the performance by rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, who he has previously collaborated with under Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment record label.

In addition, Drake was featured in a recent collaboration with rapper DJ Khaled, another former artist on the Young Money Entertainment label.

Also featuring Lil Baby, the single, "Staying Alive," was released Thursday evening.

The track borrows from the 1977 disco song of the same name by the Bee Gees, with the band's members, the Gibbs brothers, named as lyricists for the reinterpretation.

"Staying Alive" is the most recent in a long line of collaborations between Drake and DJ Khaled.

The pair have previously released at least seven songs together, and "Staying Alive" also serves as a reunion of sorts for Khaled with Young Money.

Drake also appeared in the music video for Khaled's 2012 song "Take it to the Head," which features Young Money artists Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

The 35-year-old rapper also recently returned with a new single, "Sticky," off of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which was released in June.

"Sticky," along with another single from the album, "Massive," both debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, both ranking within the top 20.

His previous album, Certified Lover Boy, was released in September 2021 to critical acclaim, and would debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts.

