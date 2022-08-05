Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 5, 2022 / 11:07 AM

John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
John Legend released "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, a song from his forthcoming album "Legend." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- John Legend is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer released the song "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie on Friday.

Advertisement

In "All She Wanna Do," Legend sings about falling for a woman who wants to dance the night away.

"I told her, you're the love of my night / I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life / I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home / One I've been waitin' for," he sings.

"All She Wanna Do" appears on Legend's forthcoming album, Legend, which he announced Friday.

Legend is a double album featuring collaborations with Saweetie, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan and other artists. The album is slated for release Sept. 9.

"Until this point, I've never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album," Legend said in a statement. "I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I'm proud of who I am, I'm confident in the work I've done, and I'm just going to declare it."

Advertisement

Legend will mark Legend's first album since Bigger Love, released in June 2020.

Legend is married to model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

Read More

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 7 minutes ago
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation returned with the album "Forever 1" and a music video for their song of the same name.
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Music // 1 hour ago
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Killers released "Boy," their first single since the album "Pressure Machine."
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco, K-pop group BTS and Snoop Dogg released a single and music video for the new song "Bad Decisions."
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Music // 2 hours ago
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake has rescheduled his upcoming Young Money reunion concert after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Music // 3 hours ago
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- British singer Yungblud has released a new single that will be used as the official anthem for the upcoming college football season on ESPN.
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Music // 5 hours ago
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady A has announced it is postponing its planned concert tour until next year.
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his "Upside Down" music video.
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation released a preview of their video for "Forever 1," the title track from their forthcoming album.
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Music // 2 days ago
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pop star Bruno Mars is set to headline the opening of the rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, this October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement