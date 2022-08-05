Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video

1/5

Benny Blanco released a single and music video for "Bad Decisions" with BTS and Snoop Dogg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco, South Korean boy band BTS and Snoop Dogg have teamed up on new music. The trio of artists released a single and music video for the song "Bad Decisions" on Friday. Advertisement

In the "Bad Decisions" video, Blanco plays a BTS superfan preparing to see the K-pop group in concert. Blanco creates a sign featuring pictures of BTS, grabs his official light stick, and wears an outfit inspired by Jimin.

Blanco then rushes to the venue, only to discover he is more than 24 hours early to see the show.

The video is directed by by High Maintenance creator and star Ben Sinclair, who has a cameo as a janitor at the venue.

Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg had been teasing "Bad Decisions" since last week. The song will appear on Blanco's forthcoming third studio album.

"Bad Decisions" is BTS' first release as a group since announcing in June that the members will be focusing on their solo careers.