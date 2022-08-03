Trending
Music
Aug. 3, 2022 / 12:39 PM

Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Girls' Generation, pictured with Katy Perry (R), released a preview of their video for "Forever 1," the title track from their forthcoming album. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Forever 1."

The "Forever 1" teaser shows the members of Girls' Generation take the stage at a theater.

"Forever 1" is the title track from Girls' Generation's forthcoming album of the same name. The group will release the album and the full "Forever 1" music video Friday.

Forever 1 is an album celebrating the 15th anniversary of Girls' Generation's debut. The album also features the songs "Seventeen," "Villain," "Lucky Like That," "You Better Run," "Mood Lamp," "Paper Plane," "Closer," "Freedom" and "Summer Night."

Forever 1 will mark Girls' Generation's first release since Holiday Night in 2017.

Girls' Generation consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group made its debut in August 2007.

