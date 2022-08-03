Trending
Aug. 3, 2022 / 9:27 AM

Leona Lewis gives birth to first child with Dennis Jauch

By Annie Martin
Leona Lewis gives birth to first child with Dennis Jauch
Leona Lewis welcomed her first child, daughter Carmel Allegra, with her husband, Dennis Jauch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Leona Lewis is a new mom.

The 37-year-old singer welcomed her first child, daughter Carmel Allegra, with her husband, Dennis Jauch, on July 22.

Lewis shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo that shows part of her baby girl's face.

"And then there were three," she captioned the post. "Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22."

Singer Keri Hilson, actress Zulay Henao and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe were among those to congratulate Lewis in the comments.

"Congrats, Leonaaa!!!" Hilson wrote.

"Omgoodnesssss congratulations my loves!" Henao added.

"Congratulations to you family, love you loads," Motsepe said.

Lewis and Jauch, a professional dancer and choreographer, married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2019.

Lewis announced in March that she was expecting her first child.

"Can't wait to meet you this summer," she said on Instagram at the time.

Lewis is known for the singles "Bleeding Love," "Better in Time" and "I Will Be." She released her fifth studio album, I Am, in 2015, and a reissue of her holiday album Christmas, with Love in November.

