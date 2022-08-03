Trending
Drake enjoys sun and sea in 'Sticky' music video

By Annie Martin
Drake released a music video for "Sticky," a single from his album "Honestly, Nevermind." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Drake is back with a new music video.

The 35-year-old singer and rapper released a video Tuesday for his song "Sticky."

The "Sticky" video shows Drake perform at an outdoors concert, visit a lake in a Maybach electric car designed by the late Virgil Abloh, and enjoy sun and sea on a yacht.

The video was filmed in Montreal, Miami, Sweden and Saint-Tropez, and is directed by Theo Skudra.

"Sticky" appears on Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, released in June. The album also features the single "Massive" and the song "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage.

Drake was to perform a Young Money reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on Monday but canceled after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible," Drake said on Instagram Stories.

"Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)," he added.

