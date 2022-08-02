Trending
Aug. 2, 2022

Chance The Rapper talks mixtape anniversary, Ghana festival on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
Chance The Rapper talks mixtape anniversary, Ghana festival on 'Fallon'
Chance The Rapper appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his 10 years as a professional artist, among other topics, and promote his upcoming festival in West Africa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chance The Rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reflect on his past decade as a professional musician.

Chance, 29, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, went on Fallon Monday night to promote his new single "The Highs and the Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$, and spoke to the host about his many past appearances on the show.

Beyond promoting the new song, the Chicago native also marked the 10-year anniversary of his debut mixtape, 10-Day, released in April 2012 to critical acclaim.

"I was in Chicago, and I remember I was a year out of high school," Chance said of the mixtape. "I had been touring, I started opening up for Childish Gambino because I had shown him my mixtape, and I did a few dates as like an unknown opener."

"Three weeks later my mixtape came out and it kind of, like, changed the scope of everything," he said. "It just gave me an opportunity to give stuff to people...once you have a project, it just feels different."

The pair also talked about Chance's upcoming 2023 festival in West Africa.

Taking place in Accra, Ghana, the event, known as the Black Star Line Festival, was announced in July, and is scheduled to be held on Jan. 6.

"In 1922, the U.S. government shut down a very, very important vessel and means of connection for Black people, this thing called the Black Star Line," Chance said of his inspiration for the festival. "It was created by Marcus Garvey...and it created a network or connection for Black people globally."

"I'm inspired, and a lot of people are inspired, by [Garvey's] works, his ideas, and also just the idea of global Blackness and being in connection," Chance added. "So we're giving an opportunity [in Ghana], I'm very excited about it."

He called the upcoming festival "a space of peace, of connectivity, of music, of art."

Chance and Fallon additionally spoke about the rapper's well-known use of art for his album covers, and showed off the new photograph that he used for "The Highs and the Lows."

"Some people are visual learners, so I've been getting way more into film, and into the visual arts and working with artists," adding that he collaborates with many artists that he meets on social media.

Beyond the interview, Chance also played one of Fallon's signature games, Hey Robot. The game functions like the classic game Password, but the player's partner is a smart speaker.

Chance won the game by making the speaker correctly guess "deep dish pizza."

The rapper ended the night with a live performance of "The Highs and the Lows" with Joey Bada$$.

