Carly Rae Jepsen announces new album 'The Loneliest Time'

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her upcoming studio album, "The Loneliest Time," will be released this October. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced Tuesday that she will be releasing a new album, The Loneliest Time, on Oct. 21. The project will be the sixth studio album for the Canadian singer. Advertisement

"I'm quite fascinated by loneliness," Jepsen said in a tweet announcing the album. "It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions."

The album is available for pre-order on Jepsen's website.

The lead single on The Loneliest Time, titled "Western Wind," was officially released this past May along with a music video.

The Loneliest Time will mark Jepsen's first album since May 2020, when she released the second half of her project Dedicated.

The Mission, B.C., native first made a name for herself in Canada by competing on Canadian Idol, coming in third place.

Her breakthrough, though, came in 2012 with her hit single "Call Me Maybe," which topped the charts throughout the U.S., Canada and numerous European countries.

"Call Me Maybe" was nominated for a pair of Grammy Awards and made Jepsen a household name worldwide.

It is listed at no. 56 on Billboard's hottest 100 singles of all time.

Jepsen's second studio album, Kiss, was released later that year, with additional albums being released in 2015, 2019 and 2020.

Since "Call Me Maybe," the artist has had a number of other hit singles, including "I Really Like You" in 2015 and "Let's Be Friends" in 2020.

Her cover of "Last Christmas" peaked in the top 50 upon its release in November 2015.

She has also collaborated with well-known artists such as Owl City -- with whom she performed on their 2012 chart-topper "Good Time" -- and Justin Bieber.

The singer's announcement of The Loneliest Time comes on the heels of her upcoming tour, The So Nice Tour.

Jepsen is expected to preview the album when she begins the tour in Cleveland, Ohio this September.

From there, she will play shows across the United States and Canada until Nov. 5.