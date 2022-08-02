Trending
Aug. 2, 2022

BTS appear in 'Bad Decisions' teaser with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg

By Annie Martin
BTS appear in 'Bad Decisions' teaser with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg
BTS will release the song "Bad Decisions" with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco is giving a glimpse of the "Bad Decisions" music video.

The 34-year-old music producer shared a teaser for the single Tuesday featuring South Korean boy band BTS and Snoop Dogg.

The preview highlights BTS members Jin, V, Jungkook and Jimin and also features Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

"They're back," Blanco captioned the post.

BTS, Blanco and Snoop Dogg will release a single and music video for "Bad Decisions" on Friday.

The artists announced the collaboration with a video last week.

"Bad Decisions" will mark BTS' first release since the group announced in June that the members would be focusing on their solo careers. BTS member J-Hope later clarified in an interview with Variety that the group is "definitely" not on hiatus and will "remain active."

J-Hope released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, earlier this month and made history with his headlining performance at Lollapalooza music festival Sunday.

