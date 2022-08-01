Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 2:49 PM

Travis Scott to headline September nightclub residency in Las Vegas

By Justin Klawans
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott announced Monday that he will be performing a seven-show residency this September in Las Vegas.

The residency, called Road to Utopia, will begin on Sept. 17. It will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the newest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

Representatives told Billboard that the residency was part of a "multi-year" partnership between Scott and Zouk Nightclub.

"Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster," said Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, in a press release. "His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can't wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup."

"From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist," added Resorts World chief marketing officer Ronn Nicolli. "His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property's diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings."

Tickets for Scott's Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 shows are available for purchase now.

Tickets for the other shows will go on sale in the coming weeks, according to Resorts World.

Scott was previously slated to make an earlier Las Vegas appearance as a headliner for the Day N Vegas festival.

That festival, though, was ultimately canceled due to logistics issues.

For Scott, the Zouk Nightclub residency will be one of the 31-year-old's most high-profile performances since the fatal disaster at his Houston concert, Astroworld, in November 2021.

During that concert, at least ten people were killed when the crowd rushed the venue's entrance, causing a massive human crush.

A court filing would later claim that nearly 5,000 people were injured during the crush.

Astroworld is run by Scott through the holding company Live Nation, and in the weeks following the crush, the rapper was heavily criticized for continuing to sing while the accident was occurring.

Scott later claimed that he kept performing because he did not realize that concert-goers were hurt, saying that he could not hear or see anybody in the crowd that appeared to be in distress.

"I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after the show]," Scott said. "And even at that moment you're like, 'Wait, what?'"

Scott went on a brief hiatus in the months following the Astroworld incident.

He made his first television appearance since the crush at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, and also performed that night at the Zouk Nightclub.

The rapper is well known for his singles "Antidote" and "Sicko Mode," as well as his relationship with Kylie Jenner of the Kardashian family.

