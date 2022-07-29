Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 29, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
Indie singer Maggie Rogers has released her second studio album, "Surrender," following her critically acclaimed debut album in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Indie pop singer Maggie Rogers released her second studio album, Surrender, on Friday.

"Here we go...can't believe this day is finally here," Rogers tweeted in the lead-up to the album's release.

Rogers also released a series of alternate music visualizer videos for the album's songs on her YouTube channel.

The singer has continued to release the official music videos for Surrender throughout the summer.

Surrender marks Rogers' follow-up to Heard It in a Past Life, her 2019 debut album that helped to put her on the mainstream map.

The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and earned Rogers a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Surrender has seen similar acclaim, with the album's song "That's Where I Am" gaining notoriety after it appeared on former President Barack Obama's 2022 summer playlist.

Advertisement

Rogers spoke about the creative process behind the album in a recent interview with Teen Vogue.

"Surrender is about giving into feeling. That word can have such negative connotations, but to me it is such a positive thing," she said. "So letting go is really what Surrender is about, and trying to feel all the things."

"The record is so much about joy," Rogers continued. "In this world-building for the record, a theme for me has been feral joy and the way that joy can be an act of rebellion -- filling up your fullest self, letting your deepest expression of who you are and how you are alive speak for itself in the world."

The native of Easton, Md., is also known for her outspoken nature on political issues.

She has often voiced her support for pro-choice organizations such as Planned Parenthood, and also performed during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Rogers told Teen Vogue, though, that she did not consider herself a political activist.

"Somebody asked me recently if I felt like a political artist, and it really tripped me up," Rogers said. "I hadn't thought about it. But the reality is, I'm not thinking about politics. I'm just doing the things that feel right to me and authentic to me, and speaking about them when I feel passionate about them."

Advertisement

It was revealed in September 2021 that she was also attending Harvard Divinity School as a graduate student.

She earned her Master's degree in religion and public life in May.

She will next be seen on the road at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

Read More

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years

Latest Headlines

Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
Music // 19 minutes ago
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin.
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Music // 56 minutes ago
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
July 29 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt canceled his performance at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
Music // 58 minutes ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko has released her second studio album, titled "Panorama."
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess released the album "Hold on Baby" and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has released her new album "Renaissance," her highly anticipated work that marks her first solo project in six years.
Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Yuju, a former member of GFriend, released a single and music video for the song "Evening" featuring Big Naughty.
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Music // 22 hours ago
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
July 28 (UPI) -- Amy Grant stayed overnight at a hospital after injuring herself while biking with a friend.
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Music // 23 hours ago
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
July 28 (UPI) -- Norah Jones and Peter Gabriel are among the names helming an upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album out on Oct. 14.
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson released a preview of the video for his new solo single "Cruel."
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement