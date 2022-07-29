Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

1/5

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" Advertisement

"LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.

Kiyoko also released the music video for one of the singles off Panorama, also titled "Panorama."

The album contains 13 songs in total.

In May, Kiyoko had released the music video for another one of the album's songs, For The Girls.

She told NME earlier this month that Panorama encouraged people to slow down and take a pause.

"When you go on a hike, you're hiking to get to the top of the mountain to take in the view," Kiyoko said. "But as you go up, there's a view at every point. And so I had this realization going through my mental and physical health struggles, that there are highs and lows at every point in our journey."

"You have overcome so much in life just to get to that point," Kiyoko said. "What Panorama means to me is acknowledging that and celebrating those highs and lows."

A native of Los Angeles, Kiyoko, a 31-year-old, broke into the music scene starting in 2007 as a member of the pop group The Stunners. She would remain with the group until their 2011 split.

Following the split, Kiyoko would embark on her solo career, launching her first solo EP in 2013 with A Belle to Remember.

She would go on to release two more EPs in addition to a number of singles.

After these releases, Kiyoko would debut her first studio album, Expectations, in 2018.

The album received positive reviews and hit the top 40 in multiple countries' charts, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland and New Zealand.

Throughout her career, Kiyoko has also gone on tour in support of notable artists, including Lauv and Panic! at the Disco.

She has also received a number of awards for her music.

In 2018, she won Push Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as being named the industry's Rising Star during that year's Billboard Women in Music event.

In addition to her singing, Kiyoko has become well known as an actress, having held a variety of film and television roles in her youth.

This includes roles in the animated Scooby-Doo! film series and XOXO. Her most notable role in a mainstream production came in the 2015 horror film Insidious: Chapter 3.