Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 29, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Sam Hunt canceled his performance at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt has canceled an upcoming music festival performance in Canada.

The 37-year-old country music singer said Thursday that he will no longer perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts music festival on August 5th," Hunt said. "We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it's not apparent that won't happen."

"Boots & Hearts Music Festival has secured a great replacement, and we all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl's Creek," he added.

Boots & Hearts Music Festival said Thursday that Jake Owen will replace Hunt as the Aug. 5 headliner.

"Hey Y'all, @SamHuntMusic can no longer perform at #Boots2022 but we're thrilled to announce that @jakeowen is joining the party next Friday, August 5th," the post reads.

Hunt released his second studio album, Southside, in April 2020. The singer is known for the singles "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "Body Like a Back Road" and "Water Under the Bridge."

Read More

King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
Music // 11 minutes ago
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
July 29 (UPI) -- Indie pop singer Maggie Rogers has released her second studio album, "Surrender."
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
Music // 30 minutes ago
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
Music // 1 hour ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko has released her second studio album, titled "Panorama."
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess released the album "Hold on Baby" and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
Music // 3 hours ago
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has released her new album "Renaissance," her highly anticipated work that marks her first solo project in six years.
Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Yuju, a former member of GFriend, released a single and music video for the song "Evening" featuring Big Naughty.
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Music // 22 hours ago
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
July 28 (UPI) -- Amy Grant stayed overnight at a hospital after injuring herself while biking with a friend.
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Music // 1 day ago
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
July 28 (UPI) -- Norah Jones and Peter Gabriel are among the names helming an upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album out on Oct. 14.
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson released a preview of the video for his new solo single "Cruel."
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement