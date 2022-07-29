King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video

1/2

King Princess released the album "Hold on Baby" and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer released the album Hold on Baby and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" on Friday. Advertisement

King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, dedicated the "Let Us Die" video to late musician Taylor Hawkins, who is featured on drums. Hawkins, a drummer for the Foo Fighters, died at age 50 in March.

The video shows King Princess undergo surgery for a broken heart.

Hold on Baby also features the tracks "I Hate Myself, I Want to Party," "Cursed," "Winter is Hopeful," "Little Bother" with Fousheé, "For My Friends," "Crowbar," "Hold on Baby Interlude," "Too Bad," "Change the Locks," "Dotted Lines" and "Sex Shop."

King Princess said Wednesday on Instagram that she put her "whole body and soul" into the new album.

Hold on Baby is King Princess' follow up to her debut album, Cheap Queen, released in October 2019. She is known for the singles "1950," "Hit the Back" and "Only Time Makes It Human."