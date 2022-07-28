Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 28, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video

By Annie Martin

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yuju is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Evening" featuring Big Naughty on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Evening" video shows Yuju and Big Naughty paint a picture together. The pair are also seen reading in a park and performing on a summer evening.

"Evening" marks Yuju's first release since her EP Rec. in January. Rec. is Yuju's first solo EP and features the single "Play."

Yuju came to fame with the girl group GFriend, which disbanded in May 2021. The group also consisted of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, SinB and Umji.

GFriend was known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," "Time for the Moon Night" and "Mago." The group's final album, Walpurgis Night, was released in November 2020.

Read More

GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Music // 1 hour ago
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
July 28 (UPI) -- Amy Grant stayed overnight at a hospital after injuring herself while biking with a friend.
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Music // 2 hours ago
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
July 28 (UPI) -- Norah Jones and Peter Gabriel are among the names helming an upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album out on Oct. 14.
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson released a preview of the video for his new solo single "Cruel."
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health.
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a special music video for "_World," a song from their repackaged album "Sector 17."
Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize
Music // 2 days ago
Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize
July 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Sam Fender were two of the shortlisted candidates for the Mercury Prize, given annually out to the best album from the U.K. or Ireland.
Google celebrates steelpan drums with new Doodle
Music // 2 days ago
Google celebrates steelpan drums with new Doodle
July 26 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the steelpan, the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago, with a new Doodle on their homepage.
Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2'
Music // 2 days ago
Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2'
July 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a track list for their forthcoming EP, "Between 1&2."
Girls' Generation to release 'Forever 1' album in August
Music // 3 days ago
Girls' Generation to release 'Forever 1' album in August
July 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation will release "Forever 1," their first album in six years, in August.
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency in November after delay
Music // 3 days ago
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency in November after delay
July 25 (UPI) -- Adele announced rescheduled dates for her "Weekends with Adele" show in Las Vegas after postponing due to COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement