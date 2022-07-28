Trending
July 28, 2022 / 12:10 PM

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville

By Annie Martin
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Amy Grant stayed overnight at a hospital after injuring herself while biking with a friend. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is recovering after being hospitalized for injuries she sustained in a bike accident in Nashville.

WSMV4 reported Wednesday that Grant, 61, injured herself while biking at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn.

Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but had cuts, lacerations and bruises.

The singer's rep confirmed the news to People, saying Grant fell while cycling with a friend.

Grant is in stable condition but spent the night at the hospital as a precaution.

The incident comes more than two years after Grant had open-heart surgery to correct pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare heart condition she's had since birth.

Grant said on Good Morning America in February 2021 that she was feeling "fantastic" in the wake of her surgery. She encouraged others to take care of their health.

"My birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea," the star said. "My advice would be to take care of yourself. The world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don't really know what's going on inside."

Grant most recently released the single "Say It with a Kiss" in 2018.

