July 27, 2022 / 1:07 PM

GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

July 27 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Jackson is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band GOT7, released a preview of his video for the song "Cruel" on Wednesday.

The "Cruel" teaser shows Jackson fall from the sky while taking on the persona of "Magic Man."

Jackson will release "Cruel" and the full music video Friday at midnight.

Jackson teased lyrics to "Cruel" in a tweet Tuesday, writing, "I'm coming back to you / and i hope you don't mind / That i'm wasting your time."

He previously shared a teaser image for the song.

"Cruel" will mark Jackson's first third solo single of 2022. The singer released "Jackson Wang" in January and the song "Blow" in March.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group made its debut in 2014.

