Music
July 26, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a special music video for "_World," a song from their repackaged album "Sector 17." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

July 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a special video for the song "_World" on Tuesday.

The "_World" video shows the members of Seventeen perform the song with a live band.

"_World" appears on Seventeen's repackaged album Sector 17. The group released the album and the official "_World" music video last week.

Sector 17 is a repackaged version of Seventeen's album Face the Sun, released in May. The new album features four additional songs: "Circles," "_World," "Fallin' Flower" and "Cheers."

Seventeen also released a dance practice video for "_World" that shows the members rehearsing the song's choreography.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

