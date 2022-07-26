Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize

1/5

Harry Styles and Sam Fender are expected to be among the top contenders for this year's Mercury Prize, awarded to the best album in the U.K. or Ireland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Sam Fender were among the shortlisted candidates announced Tuesday for the Mercury Prize. Presented annually since 1992, the Mercury Prize is awarded to the year's best album from the U.K. or Ireland. Advertisement

This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8 in the London suburb of Hammersmith.

Unlike many other awards shows, there are no categories dividing the albums, and any genre of music may be considered for the title. In another difference from most awards shows, the winner will receive a monetary prize of £25,000.

A total of 12 albums are shortlisted for the prize, selected by a panel of music professionals, including artists, producers and journalists.

Among the names on this year's list, Harry Styles is expected to come into the competition strong.

The 28-year-old Brit has been having a momentous year owing to the success of his third studio album, Harry's House.

Advertisement

The album received widespread critical acclaim upon its release in May, and debuted in the top spot on the Billboard U.S. 200 list. The album's hit song, "As It Was," reached the top spot on both the American and British charts.

As a result of the album, Styles has recently been nominated for six MTV Music Video Awards. Billboard reported that Harry's House is also likely to be nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Another artist from the shortlist, Sam Fender, has also been making headlines for his breakout year.

Fender, 28, released his second studio album Seventeen Going Under last October to similarly critical acclaim.

The album was nominated for British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards. While it didn't take home the prize, it fared better at the 2022 NME Awards, winning for Best Album by a U.K. Artist and Best Album in the World.

The album's title track, also called "Seventeen Going Under," was named the BBC's Hottest Record of the Year and reached the top three on the U.K. charts.

Other nominated acts include British stars such as Little Simz, Yard Act and Wet Leg.

Here are all 12 of the shortlisted albums for the 2022 Mercury Prize:

Advertisement

Fergus McCreadie, Forest Floor

Gwenno, Tresor

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes, Skin

Kojey Radical, Reason to Smile

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins, Supernova

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem, Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yard Act, The Overload