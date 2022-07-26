Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 26, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize
Harry Styles and Sam Fender are expected to be among the top contenders for this year's Mercury Prize, awarded to the best album in the U.K. or Ireland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Sam Fender were among the shortlisted candidates announced Tuesday for the Mercury Prize.

Presented annually since 1992, the Mercury Prize is awarded to the year's best album from the U.K. or Ireland.

Advertisement

This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8 in the London suburb of Hammersmith.

Unlike many other awards shows, there are no categories dividing the albums, and any genre of music may be considered for the title. In another difference from most awards shows, the winner will receive a monetary prize of £25,000.

A total of 12 albums are shortlisted for the prize, selected by a panel of music professionals, including artists, producers and journalists.

Among the names on this year's list, Harry Styles is expected to come into the competition strong.

The 28-year-old Brit has been having a momentous year owing to the success of his third studio album, Harry's House.

Advertisement

The album received widespread critical acclaim upon its release in May, and debuted in the top spot on the Billboard U.S. 200 list. The album's hit song, "As It Was," reached the top spot on both the American and British charts.

As a result of the album, Styles has recently been nominated for six MTV Music Video Awards. Billboard reported that Harry's House is also likely to be nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Another artist from the shortlist, Sam Fender, has also been making headlines for his breakout year.

Fender, 28, released his second studio album Seventeen Going Under last October to similarly critical acclaim.

The album was nominated for British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards. While it didn't take home the prize, it fared better at the 2022 NME Awards, winning for Best Album by a U.K. Artist and Best Album in the World.

The album's title track, also called "Seventeen Going Under," was named the BBC's Hottest Record of the Year and reached the top three on the U.K. charts.

Other nominated acts include British stars such as Little Simz, Yard Act and Wet Leg.

Here are all 12 of the shortlisted albums for the 2022 Mercury Prize:

Advertisement

Fergus McCreadie, Forest Floor

Gwenno, Tresor

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes, Skin

Kojey Radical, Reason to Smile

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins, Supernova

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem, Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yard Act, The Overload

Read More

MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees Joshua Bassett to release new single 'Smoke Slow' in August U.K. to host Eurovision 2023 following Ukraine security concerns

Latest Headlines

Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Music // 28 minutes ago
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a special music video for "_World," a song from their repackaged album "Sector 17."
Google celebrates steelpan drums with new Doodle
Music // 5 hours ago
Google celebrates steelpan drums with new Doodle
July 26 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the steelpan, the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago, with a new Doodle on their homepage.
Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2'
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2'
July 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a track list for their forthcoming EP, "Between 1&2."
Girls' Generation to release 'Forever 1' album in August
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation to release 'Forever 1' album in August
July 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation will release "Forever 1," their first album in six years, in August.
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency in November after delay
Music // 1 day ago
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency in November after delay
July 25 (UPI) -- Adele announced rescheduled dates for her "Weekends with Adele" show in Las Vegas after postponing due to COVID-19.
U.K. to host Eurovision 2023 following Ukraine security concerns
Music // 1 day ago
U.K. to host Eurovision 2023 following Ukraine security concerns
July 25 (UPI) -- The U.K. will take over hosting duties for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in place of Ukraine, who is unable to host due to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Joni Mitchell gives surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Joni Mitchell gives surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell gave her first full-length public concert since 2000 at this weekend's Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
July 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford announces solo North American tour
Music // 3 days ago
Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford announces solo North American tour
July 22 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford has announced that he will be embarking on a solo tour of North America this fall.
St. Vincent, James Taylor to join 'Colbert' for music residencies
Music // 4 days ago
St. Vincent, James Taylor to join 'Colbert' for music residencies
July 22 (UPI) -- A slate of three musical talents will be sitting in for weeklong residencies with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" beginning July 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement