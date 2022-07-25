Twice share track list for new EP 'Between 1&2'

1/3

Twice released a track list for their forthcoming EP, "Between 1&2." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is sharing more details about its new EP. The K-pop stars released a track list for their forthcoming EP, Between 1&2, on Monday. Advertisement

Between 1&2 features seven tracks: "Talk That Talk," "Queen of Hearts," "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM "BETWEEN 1&2" Tracklist Lead Track - 'Talk that Talk' Release on 2022.08.26 FRI 1PM KST/0AM EST Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2022.07.26 TUE 1PM KST/0AM EST#TWICE #트와이스 #BETWEEN1and2 pic.twitter.com/TBft00LVpo— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) July 25, 2022

Twice announced Between 1&2 earlier this month.

The EP will mark Twice's first Korean EP since Taste of Love, released in June 2021. The group's third Korean full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, was released in November.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.