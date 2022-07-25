Trending
Music
July 25, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Girls' Generation to release 'Forever 1' album in August

By Annie Martin
Girls' Generation, pictured with Katy Perry (R), will release "Forever 1," their first album in six years, in August. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation will make a comeback in August.

The K-pop stars will release their seventh studio album, Forever One, on Aug. 8.

Girls' Generation shared the news Sunday on Twitter alongside their logo.

Forever 1 will mark Girls' Generation's first full-length album in five years. The group released the album Holiday Night in August 2017.

Girls' Generation has been on hiatus since 2017, with several members pursuing solo careers in the meantime. In addition, the group launched the subunit Oh!GG in 2018.

Forever 1 will feature 10 tracks. All eight members will return for the new album.

Girls' Generation consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group originally debuted in 2007.

