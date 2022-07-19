NCT U enjoy rain and shine in 'Rain Day' music video

July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT U is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Rain Day" on Tuesday.

The "Rain Day" video shows the members of NCT U enjoy both rain and shine.

"Rain Day" is a new single for SM Station: NCT Lab, an SM Entertainment project featuring the NCT members' solo tracks and more.

NCT U is a subunit of NCT whose members change based on the project's concept. "Rain Day" features NCT members Taeil, Kun and Yangyang.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and last released the album Universe in December.

NCT also has the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.