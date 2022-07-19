Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM

NCT U enjoy rain and shine in 'Rain Day' music video

By Annie Martin

July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT U is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Rain Day" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Rain Day" video shows the members of NCT U enjoy both rain and shine.

"Rain Day" is a new single for SM Station: NCT Lab, an SM Entertainment project featuring the NCT members' solo tracks and more.

NCT U is a subunit of NCT whose members change based on the project's concept. "Rain Day" features NCT members Taeil, Kun and Yangyang.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and last released the album Universe in December.

NCT also has the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

Read More

Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops."
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the repackaged album "Sector 17" and a music video for the single "_World."
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
Music // 1 day ago
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez will perform shows in South Korea, North America and Japan on its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" world tour.
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Music // 1 day ago
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
July 18 (UPI) -- Rap rock group Limp Bizkit has postponed their tour of the United Kingdom amidst lead vocalist Fred Durst's health concerns.
Kid Cudi to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud Music Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Kid Cudi to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud Music Festival
July 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West has pulled out of the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, the second time this year that he has canceled a scheduled appearance at a live concert.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
July 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'Love is a Cowboy' ahead of new album
Music // 4 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'Love is a Cowboy' ahead of new album
July 15 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini released "Love is a Cowboy," a new song from her forthcoming album, "Subject to Change."
Paramore to launch first tour in four years
Music // 4 days ago
Paramore to launch first tour in four years
July 15 (UPI) -- Paramore will kick off a new North American tour, their first in four years, in October.
Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released the EP "Checkmate" and a music video for the song "Sneakers."
Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
July 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new song "Substance."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement