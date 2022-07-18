Trending
July 18, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns

By Justin Klawans
Rap group Limp Bizkit, headlined by lead vocalist Fred Durst, will be postponing their U.K. tour following concerns over Durst's health. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Rap rock group Limp Bizkit has postponed their tour of the United Kingdom amidst lead vocalist Fred Durst's health concerns.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour," Durst and the band said in a statement on Instagram. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff."

The statement added that the dates of the tour would be rescheduled at a later time.

In an additional video message posted on the group's website, Durst, 51, said that the advice from his doctor came following tests to see if he was well enough to go on tour.

"This was very unexpected news, and I'm so sorry, and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible," Durst said, adding that he was "truly grateful" to his fans.

The U.K. and European stint was scheduled to be the latest leg of Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks tour, based on their 2021 album of the same name. The tour was originally announced in March with a slate of American tour dates that ran from April to May.

The U.K. leg of the tour was supposed to begin this September with concerts in London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Founded in 1994, Limp Bizkit has become one of the most well-known groups in its genre, selling over 40 million records while being nominated for three Grammy Awards.

The original band was broken up in 2001 when guitarist Wes Borland departed the group. Borland would later rejoin Limp Bizkit in 2004. The band had, however, been on a recent break, with their single "Dad Vibes" off of the Still Sucks album being their first new song in seven years.

