July 18, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released the repackaged album "Sector 17" and a music video for the single "_World." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

July 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the repackaged album Sector 17 and a music video for the single "_World" on Monday.

Sector 17 is a repackaged version of Seventeen's album Face the Sun, released in May. The new version features four additional songs -- "Circles," "_World," "Fallin' Flower" and "Cheers."

The "_World" music video opens with the members of Seventeen in a desert. A billboard reading "Welcome to _World" invites fans into the group's world, which features a "Sector 17" airport.

In addition, Seventeen gave a special performance of "Cheers" for MTV's We Speak Music on Monday.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

