July 18, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is going on tour in 2022.

The K-pop group shared plans Monday for The Fellowship: Break the Wall world tour.

Ateez will perform shows in South Korea, North America and Japan. The tour kicks off Oct. 29 in Seoul and will come to a close Dec. 12 in Chiba, Japan.

The North American leg includes shows in Anaheim, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Chicago, Ill., Atlanta, Ga., and Newark, N.J.

Ateez previously performed in the United States and Europe on The Fellowship: Beginning of the End tour in early 2022.

The group will make its comeback July 29 with the EP The World Ep.1: Movement. The mini album features the single "Guerrilla," which Ateez will release July 20.

Ateez shared a teaser poster for "Guerrilla" on Monday.

Ateez consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group is signed to KQ and made its debut in 2018.

