July 18, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Kid Cudi to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud Music Festival

By Justin Klawans
Kid Cudi will be replacing Kanye West at the upcoming Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami after the rapper dropped out of the event unexpectedly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West will no longer be headlining the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami after unexpectedly dropping out, with Kid Cudi performing in his place.

The festival will take place from Friday to Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with Cudi taking over the first-day appearance originally scheduled for West.

The festival tweeted Sunday that West, 45, who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021, would no longer be appearing at the annual event "due to circumstances outside of our control."

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance," the co-founders of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, said in a separate statement. "Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing."

The statement added that this is the first time a headlining act has decided to pull out of Rolling Loud.

Additional headlining acts include Future on Saturday and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. Other notable artists slated to perform throughout the three days include 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, Kodak Black, and A$AP Ferg.

This marks the second time in 2022 that West has decided to pull out of a major music festival. In April, reports emerged that West, along with Travis Scott, had canceled their appearances at that month's Coachella Music Festival in California. He has since been sued by an entertainment firm alleging non-payment on multiple projects, according to Variety.

This follows West's representative additionally confirming to the outlet that he had been banned from the 2022 Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior." He had been nominated at the ceremony for five awards, including Best Rap Album and Album of the year for Donda.

