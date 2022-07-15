Trending
Music
July 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM

BTS member J-Hope releases debut solo album, 'Arson' video

By Annie Martin
BTS member J-Hope releases debut solo album, 'Arson' video
J-Hope (R), pictured with BTS, released his debut solo album, "Jack in the Box," and a music video for the song "Arson" amid BTS' hiatus. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is going solo.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and a music video for the song "Arson" on Friday.

The "Arson" video shows J-Hope burn it all down and emerge from the ruins.

Jack in the Box also features the tracks "Intro," "Pandora's Box," "More," "Stop," "=," "Music Box: Reflection," "What If...," "Safety Zone" and "Future."

J-Hope released Jack in the Box following news that BTS will take a hiatus for the members to focus on their solo careers.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," BTS member Jungkook said in June. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

BTS consists of J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and V. J-Hope is the first to release a solo album, although Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth in June.

