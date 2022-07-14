Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser

Seventeen released a preview of its video for "World," a song from its repackaged album "Sector 17." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "World." Advertisement

The teaser shows the members of Seventeen arrive in a desert, where they are greeted by a billboard reading "Welcome to World."

"World" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming repackaged album, Sector 17. The album is a repackaged version of the group's album Face the Sun.

Sector 17 features four new songs: "Circles," "World," the Korean version of "Fallin' Flower" and "Cheers." Seventeen will release the album and the full "World" music video July 18.

Seventeen released a teaser for Sector 17 in June that shows the members arriving at the "Sector 17" portion of an airport.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.